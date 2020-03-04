Coronavirus Update: Four Members Of Same Family Test Positive In New York 44 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:37s - Published Coronavirus Update: Four Members Of Same Family Test Positive In New York As of Wednesday morning, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in New York has grown to six, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus hits New York family, U.S. cases rise; lawmakers near emergency funds deal Three family members and a neighbor of a New York man infected with the new coronavirus have also...

