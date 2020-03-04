Global  

Coronavirus Update: Four Members Of Same Family Test Positive In New York

As of Wednesday morning, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in New York has grown to six, Gov.

Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.
