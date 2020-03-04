Global  

Mike Bloomberg Ends His 2020 Presidential Campaign

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:16s
The billionaire and former New York City mayor made gun control and fighting climate change central to his campaign.
Mike Bloomberg has suspended his presidential campaign

Mike Bloomberg has suspended his presidential campaignPhoto by Joe Raedle / Getty Images On Wednesday, former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •NPRFOXNews.comDNAMarketWatchGothamistNewsy


Mike Bloomberg quits as resurgent Joe Biden takes Super Tuesday victories

Mike Bloomberg quits as resurgent Joe Biden takes Super Tuesday victoriesNew York billionaire Mike Bloomberg has suspended his presidential campaign and Massachusetts Senator...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •NPRThe VergeFOXNews.comNewsyBelfast Telegraph



J_A_P_S_C_

Just A Person RT @NBCNews: BREAKING: Mike Bloomberg is ending his 2020 presidential campaign, according to campaign spokesman. https://t.co/wwxD0DTnRs 29 seconds ago

NETNebraska

NET Nebraska RT @NewsHour: NEW: Billionaire businessman and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has suspended his campaign for the 2020 Democra… 1 minute ago

koeforoi

可実🍛 RT @BreakingNews: Mike Bloomberg is ending his 2020 presidential campaign, according to campaign spokesman. https://t.co/hUEBp0Ozrg 2 minutes ago

yojudenz

Jude ✝️🦅🗽🇺🇸I STAND WITH TRUMP🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸 RT @DebHaslam: Bloomberg ends presidential campaign after dismal Super Tuesday🔥 Mini Mike Bloomberg ends his Mini Campaign...because the vo… 2 minutes ago

JaxxCapital

JACK EJURIAN Billionaire Mike Bloomberg ends presidential bid after spending $500m - and backs Joe Biden https://t.co/d3omHjufFh https://t.co/MvTOsdJ2ei 3 minutes ago

FabsNewshounds

Fabian Rodriguez RT @NBCPolitics: BREAKING: Mike Bloomberg is ending his 2020 presidential campaign, according to campaign spokesman. https://t.co/6ziSKi77y6 5 minutes ago

TeeMichelle57

TeeMichelle Mike Bloomberg Ends Presidential Bid, Endorses Joe Biden https://t.co/1qiWSOcxKl #SmartNews 8 minutes ago

AdiWriter

Adi Nugroho RT @Variety: Mike Bloomberg Ends Presidential Campaign, Endorses Joe Biden https://t.co/BOpjfACYTK 8 minutes ago


Trump Tweets His Schadenfreude At Bloomberg's Bow-Out [Video]Trump Tweets His Schadenfreude At Bloomberg's Bow-Out

It took President Donald Trump no time at all Wednesday morning to tweet his glee over the end of Michael Bloomberg's campaign. The tweet was accompanied by a brief clip from “Star Wars” in which..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published

Super Tuesday Shakes Up Presidential Race, Bloomberg Ends Run [Video]Super Tuesday Shakes Up Presidential Race, Bloomberg Ends Run

Super Tuesday Shakes Up Presidential Race, Bloomberg Ends Run

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:10Published

