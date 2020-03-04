Mike Bloomberg Ends His 2020 Presidential Campaign

The billionaire and former New York City mayor made gun control and fighting climate change central to his campaign.

Fabian Rodriguez RT @NBCPolitics : BREAKING: Mike Bloomberg is ending his 2020 presidential campaign, according to campaign spokesman. https://t.co/6ziSKi77y6 5 minutes ago

可実🍛 RT @BreakingNews : Mike Bloomberg is ending his 2020 presidential campaign, according to campaign spokesman. https://t.co/hUEBp0Ozrg 2 minutes ago

NET Nebraska RT @NewsHour : NEW: Billionaire businessman and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has suspended his campaign for the 2020 Democra… 1 minute ago

Just A Person RT @NBCNews : BREAKING: Mike Bloomberg is ending his 2020 presidential campaign, according to campaign spokesman. https://t.co/wwxD0DTnRs 29 seconds ago