The One Interview Question Barbara Corcoran Asks Job Applicants

The One Interview Question Barbara Corcoran Asks Job Applicants

The One Interview Question Barbara Corcoran Asks Job Applicants

Talking about how much you love or can’t stand your family members might not be what you picture yourself talking about at a job interview.

But according to Business Insider, if Barbara Corcoran is hiring you for a job, you just might.

Buzz60’s Susana Victoria Perez has more.

