Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Hanson Police Identify Driver After Child Tumbles Out Of Moving Vehicle

Hanson Police Identify Driver After Child Tumbles Out Of Moving Vehicle

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:25s - Published < > Embed
Hanson Police Identify Driver After Child Tumbles Out Of Moving Vehicle

Hanson Police Identify Driver After Child Tumbles Out Of Moving Vehicle

Police in Hanson identified the woman who was driving when a young child opened the door of a moving vehicle and tumbled into the road.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Police: Small child seen falling from moving vehicle unhurt

HANSON, Mass. (AP) — A small child seen on surveillance video tumbling from a moving vehicle was...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

LowellSunNews

The Lowell Sun The child opened the rear driver’s side door and fell out of the vehicle, the chief said. The child tumbled into th… https://t.co/CiWHr2YFbJ 7 hours ago

gasfuel

automotive Hanson Police Identify Driver After Child Tumbles Out Of Moving Vehicle https://t.co/lKSaQyR935 12 hours ago

icemann471

Richland Area News, Weather, and Traffic RT @BenPaulinJGPR: Hanson Police Identify Driver and Child After Child Fell Out of Moving Vehicle https://t.co/Fqfc51aL0C https://t.co/XGLm… 16 hours ago

wbz

WBZ | CBS Boston News Hanson Police Identify Driver After Child Tumbles Out Of Moving Vehicle https://t.co/0k4CGC3Wkq 17 hours ago

KDubeTV

Kristin Dube RT @GuilfoilPR: Hanson Police Identify Driver and Child After Child Fell Out of Moving Vehicle https://t.co/dnGHN4UP1a https://t.co/kYkdaJZ… 18 hours ago

JMayblumJGPR

Jordan Mayblum Hanson Police Identify Driver and Child After Child Fell Out of Moving Vehicle https://t.co/tsCJNFwkY4 https://t.co/DhGhH2rCcZ 18 hours ago

TaylorOneilJGPR

Taylor O'Neil Hanson Police Identify Driver and Child After Child Fell Out of Moving Vehicle https://t.co/Wq19LpvEze https://t.co/lzHkpvsPfo 18 hours ago

mcproulxJGPR

Mel Proulx Hanson Police Identify Driver and Child After Child Fell Out of Moving Vehicle https://t.co/D0FjGaTY8C https://t.co/CynoYvivHY 18 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Police search for driver after child falls out of SUV [Video]Police search for driver after child falls out of SUV

Police are searching for a driver after a child fell out of a moving vehicle in Hanson.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 00:38Published

Hanson Police Hoping To Find Driver After Video Shows Child Falling From Moving Car [Video]Hanson Police Hoping To Find Driver After Video Shows Child Falling From Moving Car

Hanson Police believe the involved vehicle was a white Dodge Journey. WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:29Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.