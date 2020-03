Philadelphia Police: Dobbins High School Evacuated Twice After Fires Set In Bathrooms, Smoke Bomb Goes Off 30 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:32s - Published Philadelphia Police: Dobbins High School Evacuated Twice After Fires Set In Bathrooms, Smoke Bomb Goes Off Firefighters were called to the school on the 2100 block of West Lehigh Avenue in North Philadelphia, shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Philadelphia Police: Dobbins High School Evacuated Twice After Fires Set In Bathrooms, Smoke Bomb Goes Off NOT ON TV HAVE CONTINUINGCOVERAGE ON THE WEBSITECBSPHILLY.COM.AND NEW THIS NOON: TWOFIRES AND SMOKE BOMB FORCEDEVACUATIONS AT DOBBINS HIGHSCHOOL IN NORTH PHILADELPHIA.OFFICIALS SAY THE FIRES WEREINTENTIONALLY SET, AND THEGIRLS AND BOYS STAFF ON THEFIFTH FLOOR.THOSE FIRES WERE QUICKLYEXTINGUISH, BUT SMOKE BOKFORCED SECOND EVACUATION,TEACH HERE TRIED TO EXTINGUISHTHE SMOKE BOMB WAS TAKEN TOTEMPLE UNIVERSITY HOSPITALWITH SMOKE INHALATION.PHILADELPHIA POLICE SAY ARRESTWAS MADE BUT THEY HAVE NOTELABORATED FURTHER.NO WORD ON WHETHER THESUSPECTS ARE STUDENTS.







