Midday Weather Update: Sunny Weekend To Spring Forward
Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 03:00s
Llarisa Abreu has the latest forecast.

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Midday Weather Update: Sunny Weekend To Spring Forward WEATHER FIRST.OKAY, YOU TAKE OVER FROMHERE.I WAS ENJOYING THIS.ME TOO.WELL, YES, WEATHER ISACTUALLY NICE AND QUIET OVEROUR REGION, WHICH IS ALWAYSGOOD NEWS, BUT WE'RE DEALINGWITH WINDS.SO PRETTY BLUSTERY OUT THERERIGHT NOW.SO IF YOU HAVE A HAT, HOLDSONTO IT, BUT I WANT TO STARTOFF WITH WHAT'S HAPPENINGACROSS THE LOWER 48.FRONT AT BOUNDARY LITERALLYSTALLED OUT DRAPED OVER TEXAS,ALL THE WAY BACK TOWARDGEORGIA, EVEN IN SOUTHCAROLINA, DEALING WITH SOMESHOWERS HERE.RIGHT HERE AT HOME NICE ANDQUIET.WEAK DISTURBANCE WHAT WE WILLBE WATCHING.BUT THAT'S GOING TO BE SLIDINGTHROUGH AS WE HEAD TOWARDLATER ON THIS EVENING.THIS IS WHAT WE ARE DEALINGWITH RIGHT.NO DEEP BLUE SKIES ACROSSCENTER CITY.BEAUTIFUL WEDNESDAY AFTERNOONSO FAR.BUT WE ARE ALSO DEALING WITHTHE WIND.WINDS ARE OUT OF THE WEST,NOTICE, THEY ARE ANYWHEREBETWEEN 15 TO ALMOST 25 MILESPER HOUR.WIND GUSTS BLOWING BETWEEN 30TO 35 MILES PER HOUR, IN SOMESPOTS.SO CERTAINLY SOMETHING TO KEEPIN MINDED AS YOU CONTINUE TOPLAN YOUR DAY.TEMPERATURES REALLY PEAKINGHERE, AS WE HEAD TOWARD AROUND2:00 P.M.AS HIGHS CLIMB TO 57 DEGREES.WE'RE GOING TO ENJOY LOTS OFSUNSHINE THROUGH THEAFTERNOON, BEFORE WE NOTICE ANINCREASE IN THAT CLOUD COVER.AND THAT'S WEAK DISTURBANCETHAT I POINTED OUT.NOW IT WON'T BRING US ANY RAINAT LEAST NOT FOR THE SIT ATTHIS SELF.BUT POINTS NORTH AND WEST OFTHE SIT CAN I CERTAINLY SEESTRAY SHOWER FOR TONIGHT.56 DEGREES YOUR WEDNESDAYHIGH.MOSTLY SUNNY, ONCE AGAIN,WINDY WINDS OUT OF THE WEST,WE CONTINUE HERE WITH MOSTLYDRY CONDITIONS FOR GOOD CHUNKOF YOUR DAY, BUT I DID LEAVEIN A STRAY SHOWER, ESPECIALLYONCE AGAIN POINTS NORTH ANDWEST, PLACES LIKE THE POCONOS,YOU CAN SEE STRAY SHOWER,BEFORE IT IS ALL SAID ANDDONE.AS FAR AS US HERE AT HOME, 43,YOUR OVERNIGHT LOW.MOSTLY CLOUDY SKIES, THEN WEWILL SEE THE CLOUDS BEGIN TODECREASE, GIVING WAY TO A VERYNICE THURSDAY.SO, THURSDAY DRY, BY FRIDAY ISWHAT WE ARE TRACK OUR NEXTSTORM, AND NOTICE HERE HOW THERAIN AND SNOW LINE IS GOING TOBE, JUST TO THE POINT NORTHAND WEST OF THE CITY.WE HAVE SOME SNOW ON THE BACKSIDE OF THIS DISTURBANCE.THIS WILL CONTINUE TO TRACKBUT FOR THE MOST PART JUSTLOOKING AT RAIN ACROSS THEDELAWARE VALLEY.AND SOME SNOW COULD BE MIXINGIN, AS WELL.SATURDAY SUNDAY LOOK NICE.THEN AS WE HEAD TOWARDTUESDAY, IT IS GOING TO BE THEDAY THAT WE CAN SEE SOME RAINAGAIN.SO, JUST RECAP OF IT ALL.57 DEGREES, TODAY, WINDY,SUNNY, WE HEAD TOWARDTHURSDAY,, WHERE WINDS WILLDIMINISH.JUST ENJOY BEAUTIFUL DAY.LOTS OF SUNSHINE, THOSETEMPERATURES STILL ABOVENORMAL FOR THIS TIME OF THEYEAR.BY FRIDAY, LOOKING AT46 DEGREES, WITH JUST SHOWERSFOR RIGHT NOW, SURE, FLU CAN IMIXON IN, BUT FOR THE MOSTPART CALLING IT RAIN WITHHIGHS CLIMB TO GO 46.BY SATURDAY THE START OF THEWEEKENDS IT WILL BE WINDY BUTDRY.THOSE TEMPERATURES REMAININGSLIGHTLY BELOW NORMAL.WE SHOULD BE AT 48 FOR THISTIME OF THE YEAR.BUT ON SUNDAY WE REBOUND.WE ALSO JUMP BACK THE CLOCK,56 DEGREES IS GOING TO BE YOURDAYTIME HIGH.TEMPERATURES WILL BE NICE ANDMILD.LOTS OF SUNSHINE HERE.AND BY MONDAY LOOKING ATCONDITIONS TO REMAIN SUNNY ANDMILD, BUT TEMPERATURESCLIMBING TO 63 GROSS, BY





