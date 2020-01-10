Global  

Kim Jong-un's Sister Lashes Out at South Korea

Kim Jong-un's Sister Lashes Out at South Korea

Kim Jong-un's Sister Lashes Out at South Korea

Kim Yo-jong labelled rival South Korea a "frightened dog barking" after it condemned the communist regime's first ballistic missile test of 2020 Report by Dessentjacksonl.

