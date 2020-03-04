Nick Carter Invites Lil Uzi Vert to Collaborate With Backstreet Boys

Carter retweeted a post about the rapper's version of "That Way" and shared just how much he appreciated it.

Nick Carter, via Twitter The 'Luv is Rage 2' emcee responded by thanking Carter for his support.

On Tuesday, the rapper released a short film that serves as a trailer for his forthcoming album, 'Eternal Atake.'

The album is scheduled to be released on March 13th.