Prince William and Kate visit Teagasc Research Farm

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have visited Teagasc Research Farm in County Meath, Ireland today, on the second day of their visit.

The pair toured the facilities to learn about the farm's pioneering research to promote sustainable farming across Ireland, where they were also joined by local primary school children.

Report by Connerv.

