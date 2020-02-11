Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Prince William, Duke of Cambridge > Prince William and Kate visit Teagasc Research Farm

Prince William and Kate visit Teagasc Research Farm

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:54s - Published < > Embed
Prince William and Kate visit Teagasc Research Farm

Prince William and Kate visit Teagasc Research Farm

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have visited Teagasc Research Farm in County Meath, Ireland today, on the second day of their visit.

The pair toured the facilities to learn about the farm's pioneering research to promote sustainable farming across Ireland, where they were also joined by local primary school children.

Report by Connerv.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TommyRoddy

Lord Roddy Fair play to Brown Thomas in Galway for extending a céad míle fáilte to the Royals Prince William and his wife Kate… https://t.co/5291nDO4QH 57 seconds ago

mei_ela

Connie RT @theroyaleditor: And, what do moo do? Prince William and Kate William visit cattle farm after playing ping pong with Dublin youngsters d… 5 minutes ago

offtheball

Off The Ball "It was a good experience. It's not every day you get to meet royalty. Royalty and 'the weasel'!" @Ui_Maine spoke… https://t.co/VJElOONXAV 17 minutes ago

theroyaleditor

Robert Jobson And, what do moo do? Prince William and Kate William visit cattle farm after playing ping pong with Dublin youngste… https://t.co/dvIxbGnJzt 20 minutes ago

ApiWenuwen

Truth First - Lanka RT @RoyalFamilyITNP: Prince William and Kate visit youth mental health charity @JigsawWMH in Dublin. #DukeAndDuchessOfCambridge #PrinceWil… 20 minutes ago

jocille4

iKjocilleON7 RT @HelloCanada: Prince William + Kate shared an adorable laugh today during their visit to a farm in Carlow, Ireland. Photos: Getty https:… 24 minutes ago

archbishophynes

Michael Hynes RT @NewstalkFM: "It was so exciting to meet a real life princess" - Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton met with schoolchildren in… 26 minutes ago

Equalityworx

EqualityWorx See the best photos from Prince William and Duchess Kate's first official royal visit to Ireland https://t.co/xvrcyHLNsh 31 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Prince William and Kate visit mental health charity [Video]Prince William and Kate visit mental health charity

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited youth mental health charity Jigsaw in Temple Bar, Dublin, on the second day of their Ireland visit. William and Kate sat down with people supported by the..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:57Published

Prince William and Kate Reportedly Heading to Australia [Video]Prince William and Kate Reportedly Heading to Australia

Prince William and Kate are reportedly heading to Australia for a visit. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares what we know so far.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:03Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.