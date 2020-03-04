Global  

Alex Trebek Shares Update On His Cancer Battle

Alex Trebek on Wednesday shared an update on his battle with stage four pancreatic cancer.
Alex Trebek Says He Almost Gave Up on Life During Cancer Treatment

Alex Trebek says he almost gave up on life during his battle with cancer, but he's glad he didn't and...
TMZ.com - Published

Jeopardy!'s Alex Trebek Celebrates Defying Cancer Battle Odds With Emotional Speech to Viewers

Alex Trebek is defying the odds. The longtime Jeopardy! host took to social media to give viewers an...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •Polygon



