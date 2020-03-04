Health Insurers Cheer As Prospects Of Medicare For All Dim

Joe Biden's triumph on Super Tuesday apparently cheered up health insurers considerably.

According to Business Insider, health insurance stocks gained Wednesday following Biden's victory over Bernie Sanders.

Biden's delegate wins lessen the chance that Medicare for All would become a reality.

As described by Sanders, Medicare for all would virtually eliminate the private health insurance sector.

Biden's plan would allow people to keep their existing insurance coverage and expand Obamacare.

The S&P 500 Healthcare Index is up 3.6% on Wednesday, led by a 5% gain in the healthcare equipment and services sub-index.

It also beat out the S&P 500 index's 1.9% increase.