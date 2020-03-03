Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bond film No Time To Die delayed over coronavirus fears

Bond film No Time To Die delayed over coronavirus fears

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Bond film No Time To Die delayed over coronavirus fears

Bond film No Time To Die delayed over coronavirus fears

The release date for the next Bond film No Time To Die has been pushed back from April to November over coronavirus fears.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

James Bond film No Time To Die postponed amid coronavirus concern

James Bond film No Time To Die postponed amid coronavirus concernIt was due to be released next month
The Cornishman - Published Also reported by •Wales OnlineTamworth HeraldIndependentMashableUSATODAY.com


James Bond film release pushed back 7 months due to virus

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The release of the James Bond film “No Time To Die” has been pushed back...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •IndependentMashableBBC News



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

James Bond fans urge film bsses to stall movie release amid coronavirus crisis [Video]James Bond fans urge film bsses to stall movie release amid coronavirus crisis

A group of James Bond fans has urged 007 producers to stall the release of No Time To Die until the spread of coronavirus is contained.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.