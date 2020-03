State details coronavirus plans now < > Embed Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:45s - Published Gov. Baker detailed the state's coronavirus plans. Gov. Baker detailed the state's coronavirus plans.

State details coronavirus plans PLANS TO BATTLE THE ILLNESS.SERA: THE GOVERNOR AND HEALTHOFFICIALS REITERATE THAT THERISK OF CORONAVIRUS INMASSACHUSETTS REMAINS LOW ANDTHE NUMBERS, NEW UPDATED NUMBERSRELEASED THIS MORNING, INDICATENO ADDITIONAL CASES.THEY ARE TAKING STEPS AND PLANSARE UNDERWAY TO TRY AND CONTAINTHE POTENTIAL SPREAD OFCORONAVIRUS.MASSACHUSETTS HAS SEEN ONECONFIRMED CASE WHICH THAT PERSONHAS RECOVERED, AND A SECONDPRESUMPTIVE CASE.TODAY OFFICIALS SAY THAT PERSONIS DOING WELL.HUNDREDS ARE BEING ADVISED TOSELF QUARANTINE.THOSE PEOPLE HAVE TRAVELED FROMCOUNTRIES THAT HAVE SEENWIDESPREAD INFECTION.HERE ARE THE LATEST NUMBERS.A TOTAL OF 719 PEOPLE HAVE SELFMONITORED AT HOME.OF THAT NUMBER, 470 HAVECOMPLETED MONITORING, WHILE 279ARE STILL UNDERGOING QUARANTINE.THE GOVERNOR TODAY ANNOUNCINGHIS REQUEST TO SCHOOLS AROUNDTHE STATE.







