Tim Duncan Gets First Win as Spurs Acting Head Coach Duncan filled in for Gregg Popovich in San Antonio's 104-103 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday.

Popovich missed the game due to "personal business," according to the Spurs.

The head coach is expected to return for Friday's game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Tim Duncan, via statement Tim Duncan, via statement Duncan has been an assistant coach on the Spurs staff since July.

The forward spent all 19 seasons of his career with the franchise, where he won five NBA championships.

Duncan is a finalist for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this year.
Spurs get Tim Duncan first win as acting head coach 104-103

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs gave Tim Duncan...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOX Sports


Tim Duncan Serves As Head Coach Of The Spurs, Gets A Win Over The Hornets

It's a cool moment
Daily Caller - Published


