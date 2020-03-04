BLOOMBERG QUITS RACE

Global  

Breaking news on the camping trail super tuesday has shaken up the democratic race propelling a on?time frontrunner back to the head of the field... and that prompted michael bloomberg to announce he has suspended his campaign.

Natalie brand has more details from the white house.

(track 1)joe biden's big comeback on super tuesday has knocked mike bloomberg out of the race.

(gfx)the former new york mayor bloomberg endorsed biden in a statment saying: "i'm a believer in using data to inform decisions.

After yesterday's results, the delegate math has become virtually impossibleãand a viable path to the nomination no longer exists."(/gfx) (nats) (track 2)aides say senator elizabeth warren is reassessing her campaign and will have more to say in the coming days.

(nats)"they don't call it super tuesday for nothing!"

(track 3)biden claimed the frontrunner status last night picking up victories in nine of the 14 states voting.

(sot: joe biden/ (d) presidential candidate)"we were told when we get to super tuesday it will be over but it may be over for the other guy!"

(track 3)senator bernie sanders didn't have the night his campaign hoped for...but still picked up victories in three states and is leading in california with votes still being counted.

(sot: sen.

Bernie sanders/(?vt) democratic presidential candidate)"you cannot beat trump with same old, same old kind of politics."

(standup: natalie brand/cbs news/the white house)exit polling showed electability was a top priority for super tuesday voters.

A wide margin saying they prefer a nominee who can beat president trump to one they agree with on major issues.

(sot: joe biden/ (d) presidential candidate)"this campaign will send donald trump packing.

This campaign is taking off.

Join us!"

(track 4) (gfx)biden picked up a majority of africa?

Americans and voters over 45.while sanders performed much better with latinos and voters under 45.

(/gfx) (sot: sen.

Bernie sanders/(?vt) democratic presidential candidate)"...an unprecedented, grassroots, mult?

Generational, mult?racial movement."

(track 5)(gfx)the tw?man race continues next tuesday when a hal?

Dozen states will go to the polls.

Natalie brand, cbs news, washington,



