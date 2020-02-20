Tim Duncan Gets First Win as Spurs Acting Head Coach

Tim Duncan Gets First Win as Spurs Acting Head Coach Duncan filled in for Gregg Popovich in San Antonio's 104-103 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday.

Popovich missed the game due to "personal business," according to the Spurs.

The head coach is expected to return for Friday's game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Tim Duncan, via statement Tim Duncan, via statement Duncan has been an assistant coach on the Spurs staff since July.

The forward spent all 19 seasons of his career with the franchise, where he won five NBA championships.

Duncan is a finalist for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this year.