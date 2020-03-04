Two more cases of the coronavirus confirmed in Northern Ireland

Global  

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:56s - Published < > Embed
Northern Ireland's health minister Robin Swann announces that two more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the region.

The two cases are not connected.

One recently travelled from northern Italy.

The other had recent contact with a person elsewhere in the UK who has tested positive for coronavirus, health officials said.
