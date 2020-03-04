CORONAVIRUS CASES INCREASE

The national death toll from coronavirus is now at 9, all of them in washington state.

Most of those cases are linked to a nursing home outside seattle.

Michael george reports.

One of the newest coronavirus cases in washington is an amazon employee at this office building in seattle. That worker is now quarantined and people who had been in close contact have been notified. This washington state nursing home remains the epicenter of the outbreak, now associated with five confirmed coronavirus deaths.

The facility is reportedly short-staffed because employees with symptoms are staying home. The nursing home is now tied to a case across the country.

(gfx in) a north carolina resident who visited the facility and then flew back east.officials say that patient is now in isolation.

Here in new york city, authorities have announced a new coronavirus cluster centering around a 50-year-old man who is hospitalized here at new york presbyterian hospital in critical condition.

Presbyterian hospital in critical condition."

(checking on condition) (sot: gov.

Andrew cuomo/gov. ny

Ny)09:50:15 "his wife tested positive, his 2?

Yea?old son tested positive, his daughter tested positive and the neighbor who drove him to the hospital also tested positive."

The children's schools have closed and hundreds who attend synagogue with the family have been told to self-quarantine.

Quarantine.

On capitol hill, house lawmakers met with directors from the national institutes of health who are overseeing the development of a vaccine and testing a new treatment for coronavirus patients in washington state and nebraska.

(sot: dr. anthony fauci/ nih)10:36:29 "if in fact its shown to be effective, maybe not perfectly effective, but somewhat effective in bringing down viral load, we would imagine in the next several months & that we might have an intervention."

Lawmakers hope to approve emergency legislation later today that would provide more than eight billion dollars to fight the virus.michael george, cbs