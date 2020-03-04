Giants Need to Sign Byron Jones 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 01:34s - Published Giants Need to Sign Byron Jones 'Stick to Football' says the Giants have to make a splash, and the free-agent CB is the perfect fit 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Refuse2BAverage @Giants Yall Need 2 Sign Clowney And Byron Jones And Van Noy And Draft Isiah Thomas from Syracuse our Defense will… https://t.co/VxbMI8I9sz 1 hour ago Alec Costa @r_gordon11 @TomPelissero @Giants Lmao rather them sign a Byron jones then sign back golden and sign a Kyle van noy… https://t.co/VZ1IkbCO5C 3 days ago NY_Giants_Football_Dork My plan: Byron Jones- 14m Cory Littleton- 12m Jack Conklin- 15m Anthony Harris- 13.8m Vic Beasley- 7.3m This leav… https://t.co/tdQgMYKwqh 5 days ago JustAGiantsFanPodcast Only 2 games in on Vikings 2019 season and I'm starting to think that the @Giants need to sign @MackAlexander20. I… https://t.co/os7tLOg1O4 6 days ago