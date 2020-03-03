Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jürgen Klopp > Jurgen Klopp: Football managers should not talk about coronavirus

Jurgen Klopp: Football managers should not talk about coronavirus

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:04s - Published < > Embed
Jurgen Klopp: Football managers should not talk about coronavirus

Jurgen Klopp: Football managers should not talk about coronavirus

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp launches a tirade after being asked whether he is worried about the latest coronavirus outbreak.

The current Premier League leaders could see matches rescheduled if the disease becomes an epidemic in the UK.

Football matches in Italy and Switzerland have already been postponed following the major outbreak of Covid-19 in northern Italy.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

debkalpa96

Debkalpa Banerjee RT @IExpressSports: "People with knowledge should tell people to do this, do that. Not football managers. I don't understand politics, #cor… 15 minutes ago

morewedge

Carey Morewedge RT @H_Sjastad: Liverpool is not my team, but I must admit that this is a terrific response by Jurgen Klopp (about Corona). Absolutely terri… 39 minutes ago

walth80

Paul Waltham @StewartWood Normally with rival football managers there is a tendency to dislike them...this is impossible with Jurgen Klopp 45 minutes ago

newsr_IN

NewsR Jurgen Klopp: Football managers should not talk about coronavirus: https://t.co/l7dNnpQJ6C #coronavirusinindia #coronavirus #coronavirus 57 minutes ago

H_Sjastad

Hallgeir Sjåstad Liverpool is not my team, but I must admit that this is a terrific response by Jurgen Klopp (about Corona). Absolut… https://t.co/uWZnsifHBJ 2 hours ago

larry_stringer

Larry Stringer Thank you Jurgen Klopp for telling everyone how important it is to get public health answers from public health pro… https://t.co/cqilC10CfU 2 hours ago

calvin_winzy

DADA BA♐ RT @Sport_Witness: Jurgen Klopp is spot on here. Comments from football managers on Coronavirus have been used to get clicks, and, for wa… 4 hours ago

FichtelKarl

D-Town-Titan @ClayTravis This is not "a soccer coach". This is THE current best football team manager (in UK they are called man… https://t.co/0wFMSfKynD 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Klopp: Don't ask me about coronavirus [Video]Klopp: Don't ask me about coronavirus

Jurgen Klopp says he is not qualified to talk about coronavirus, insisting he is 'just a man in a baseball cap'.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:05Published

Klopp 'not worried' about losing momentum [Video]Klopp 'not worried' about losing momentum

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts to the 2-0 loss to Chelsea in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.