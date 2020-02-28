Trump Tweets His Schadenfreude At Bloomberg's Bow-Out

It took President Donald Trump no time at all Wednesday morning to tweet his glee over the end of Michael Bloomberg's campaign.

The tweet was accompanied by a brief clip from “Star Wars” in which Obi-Wan Kenobi says to Darth Vader, “You can’t win, Darth.

According to Politico, Bloomberg swung back as he always does, tweeting back that he would "see you soon, Donald." The former New York mayor suspended his campaign just hours after a poor showing on Super Tuesday.