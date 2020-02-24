Expect sunshine and clear skies for Wednesday, high of 43

JOINS US NOW WITH A LOOK ATYOUR FORECAST....REST OF TODAY...Sunny.
Highsin the lower 40s.
Northwestwinds10 to 15 mph..TONIGHT...Clear then becomingpartly cloudy after midnightthenbecoming mostly cloudy.Lows in the upper 20s.
Southwinds 5 to10 mph..THURSDAY...Partly sunny.
Chance of lightsnow, possibly mixedwith rainin the morning, then lightrain likely late in themorning.
No snow accumulation.Highs in the mid 40s.
Westwinds10 to 20 mph.
Chance ofprecipitation 60 percent..THURSDAY NIGHT...Partlycloudy.
Lows in the upper 20s.Northwestwinds 10 to 20 mph..FRIDAY...Sunny.
Highs in theupper 30s.
North winds 5 to 20mph..FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear.Lows in the mid 20s..SATURDAY...Sunny.
Not ascool.
Highs in the lower 50s..SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear.
Notas cool.
Lows in the lower 40s..SUNDAY...Sunny.
Highs in theupper 50s..SUNDAYNIGHT...Mostly cloudy.
A 50percent chance of light rainafter midnight.
Lows in themid 40s..MONDAY...Light rain.Highs in the lower 50s.
Chanceof rain90 percent.