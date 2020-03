State health officials work to prevent the Coronavirus in Wisconsin

FROM SOME OF WISCONSIN'S TOPHEALTH OFFICIALS... ON THESTATE'S RESPONSE TO THECORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK... ANDWHAT YOU CAN DO TO PROTECTYOURSELF... AND YOUR FAMILY.OUR RYAN JENKINS IS LIVE INTHE NEWSROOM..

WITH MORE ONWHAT WE LEARNED THIS MORNINGOUT OF MADISION:THOSE EXPERTS EMPHASIZE THATTHE RISK HERE IN WISCONSINREMAINS LOW RIGHT NOW.

BUTADDED THE GUIDANCE THEY GIVETODAY MAY CHANGE AS THE VIRUSSPREADS AND MORE IS LEARNED.09:26:42 we suspect that theglobal situation will crossthe threshold where its likelyto be considered a pandemic.WITH THAT IN MIND, STATEHEALTH OFFICIALS ARE WORKINGFEVERISHLY TO PREVENT THESPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS INWISCONSIN.09:26:57 At thismoment, there is not evidencethat the virus is circulatingin Wisconsin communities andthe risk to the public is low.RIGHT NOW, OFFICIALS SAY THEREARE THREE LEVELS TO KNOW ABOUTAS A COMMUNITY WHEN IT COMESTO CORONAVIRUS.CONTAINMENT,KNOWN OR SUSPECTED COMMUNITYSPREAD ... AND WIDESPREAD.RIGHT NOW WISCONSIN IS AT THECONTAINMENT LEVEL, WHICHSIMPLY MEANS TRYING TO KEEPTHE VIRUS AWAY.09:28:29Virtually everyone has a roleto play.STATE HEALTH OFFICERJEANNE AYERS SAYS ITS UP TOALL OF US AS RESOURCES, SUCHAS LAB TESTS, ARE NOW BECOMINGMORE READILY AVAILABLE TO HELPEASE DETECTION AND FIGHT THESPREAD OF THIS CORONAVIRUS...BOTH AT THE STATE LAB AND ATTHE MILWAUKEE HEALTHDEPARTMENT.09:35:49 Havingthis expanded laboratorycapability in Wisconsinprovides fast access to thehigh-quality testing that isnecessary.AND AGAIN, WE AREHEARING ABOUT THE SIMPLEMEASURES TO TAKE TO HELP KEEPYOU AND YOUR FAMILY SAFE.09:40:28.

We have thisoutbreak thing and people aresaying wash your hands.

YES,wash.your.hands.SOME OTHER TIPS MENTIONEDTODAY, CONSIDER AVOIDING MASS-GATHERINGS, AND HAND SHAKINGFOR THE TIME BEING.AND OFCOURSE, IF YOU'RE SICK STAYHOME.LIVE IN THE NEWSROOM,RYAN JENKINS, TMJ-4 NE