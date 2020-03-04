New EU climate law is 'surrender', says Greta 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:57s - Published New EU climate law is 'surrender', says Greta EU leaders unveiled their new environment plan while Swedish activist Greta Thunberg was in town - but if they were hoping to impress her, they failed. Lucy Fielder reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Greta Thunberg brands EU's new climate law 'surrender' Addressing MEPs in Brussels, the activist accused the EU of "pretending to be a climate leader".

BBC News - Published 4 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this