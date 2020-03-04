Global  

New EU climate law is 'surrender', says Greta

New EU climate law is 'surrender', says Greta

EU leaders unveiled their new environment plan while Swedish activist Greta Thunberg was in town - but if they were hoping to impress her, they failed.

Lucy Fielder reports.
Greta Thunberg brands EU's new climate law 'surrender'

Addressing MEPs in Brussels, the activist accused the EU of "pretending to be a climate leader".
BBC News - Published


Greta Thunberg slams EU over climate change bill [Video]Greta Thunberg slams EU over climate change bill

Greta Thunberg has slammed the European Commission over a new climate change bill, which she says amounts to a 'surrender'.

