Bloomberg ends presidential bid, endorses Biden 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:01s - Published Bloomberg ends presidential bid, endorses Biden Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg ended his U.S. presidential campaign on Wednesday and endorsed the new Democratic front-runner Joe Biden, whose bid for the White House streaked ahead with a string of electoral victories on Super Tuesday. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Recent related news from verified sources Mike Bloomberg Ends Presidential Bid After Super Tuesday Rejection, Endorses Biden After spending half a billion dollars and winning an estimated 31 delegates on Super Tuesday, former...

Michael Bloomberg Ends Presidential Run, Endorses Joe Biden Presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg has ended his presidential run and thrown his support behind...

