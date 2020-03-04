Will Warren Drop Out?

Global  

Tuesday was Super Tuesday, when 14 states chose the nominee for the Presidential elections.

Elizabeth Warren's candidacy was crushed on Super Tuesday.

She did not win a single state.

She came in third in her own home state of Massachusetts.

Now, she is reassessing her campaign.

According to an email from a top campaign aide Warren “talking to her team to assess the path forward." Currently she is in Massachusetts, deciding whether to continue in the race.
Trump Calls Elizabeth Warren ‘Selfish’ for Staying in Race, Says She’s Hurting Bernie Sanders

Trump Calls Elizabeth Warren ‘Selfish’ for Staying in Race, Says She’s Hurting Bernie SandersPresident Donald Trump continued his attack on Sen. Elizabeth Warren Wednesday morning, carrying it...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


Trump Trolls Bloomberg and Warren Over Disappointing Super Tuesday Showing

Trump Trolls Bloomberg and Warren Over Disappointing Super Tuesday ShowingDonald Trump took great joy in reveling in the disappointing Super Tuesday performances of two his...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •Independent



Warren meeting with team to assess path forward [Video]Warren meeting with team to assess path forward

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is meeting with her team after a disappointing Super Tuesday to assess her path forward.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 00:53Published

Why Elizabeth Warren Wants To Have Dinner With Oprah [Video]Why Elizabeth Warren Wants To Have Dinner With Oprah

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren answers questions from women across the country and chats with Cecile Richards.

Credit: Refinery 29     Duration: 05:14Published

