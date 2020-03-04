Will Warren Drop Out?

Tuesday was Super Tuesday, when 14 states chose the nominee for the Presidential elections.

Elizabeth Warren's candidacy was crushed on Super Tuesday.

She did not win a single state.

She came in third in her own home state of Massachusetts.

Now, she is reassessing her campaign.

According to an email from a top campaign aide Warren “talking to her team to assess the path forward." Currently she is in Massachusetts, deciding whether to continue in the race.