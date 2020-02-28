Did the Stock Market Tell the Fed to Cut Rates?



Recent related videos from verified sources Dow Surges Over 1,200 Points: What Moved Stocks Higher Monday Investors had expected a strong bounce very soon. They got one, as the market looks for the Fed to cut rates. Credit: The Street Duration: 01:09Published 2 days ago Coronavirus Fears Wipe out $5 Trillion in Global Stocks Coronavirus Fears Wipe out $5 Trillion in Global Stocks Coronavirus fears continue to compound along with the number of international cases of the illness. On Friday, Global markets continued their.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:13Published 5 days ago