Wall Street Jumps As Biden Surges

On Wednesday, Wall Street surged with the news that Joe biden is leading Bernie Sanders for the Democratic nomination.

Healthcare stocks have provided the biggest boost.

The benchmark S&P 500 .SPX rose for only the second time in 10 days.

It took back more than half of a nearly 3% slide in the previous session.

The broader healthcare .SPXHC index jumped 3.4%, the most among major S&P sectors.