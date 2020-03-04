Global  

Wall Street Jumps As Biden Surges

On Wednesday, Wall Street surged with the news that Joe biden is leading Bernie Sanders for the Democratic nomination.

Healthcare stocks have provided the biggest boost.

The benchmark S&P 500 .SPX rose for only the second time in 10 days.

It took back more than half of a nearly 3% slide in the previous session.

The broader healthcare .SPXHC index jumped 3.4%, the most among major S&P sectors.
Recent related news from verified sources

Wall Street surges after Biden's surprise Super Tuesday lead

Wall Street surged on Wednesday, with healthcare stocks providing the biggest boost after Joe Biden...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •ReutersNewsmax


Biden's Big Night Sparks Rebound On Wall Street

With traders reacting positively to former Vice President Joe Biden's big night on Super Tuesday,...
RTTNews - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Wall Street jumps on Biden's Super Tuesday win [Video]Wall Street jumps on Biden's Super Tuesday win

Healthcare and tech stocks boosted Wall Street Wednesday after Joe Biden&apos;s surge in the Super Tuesday Democratic primaries. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:21Published

Health Insurers Cheer As Prospects Of Medicare For All Dim [Video]Health Insurers Cheer As Prospects Of Medicare For All Dim

Joe Biden's triumph on Super Tuesday apparently cheered up health insurers considerably. According to Business Insider, health insurance stocks gained Wednesday following Biden's victory over Bernie..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:46Published

