Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Kate Middleton Is Wearing a 12-Year-Old Coat

Kate Middleton Is Wearing a 12-Year-Old Coat

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:53s - Published < > Embed
Kate Middleton Is Wearing a 12-Year-Old Coat

Kate Middleton Is Wearing a 12-Year-Old Coat

Kate Middleton is in Ireland, and her fans noticed her fashion choice was 12 years old.

Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Focus_Factor

The Focus Factor Duchess of Cambridge steps out wearing 12-year-old Reiss coat - here are 5 long-lasting alternatives - Yahoo Sports https://t.co/4UADoPeJwx 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Prince William and Kate Middleton Practiced This Before Prince George’s Birth [Video]Prince William and Kate Middleton Practiced This Before Prince George’s Birth

Kate Middleton and Prince William seem like experts at parenting as they raise 3 kids under six years old. But at one point, they were so clueless that they practiced one thing before Prince George’s..

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:13Published

Happy Birthday, Kate Middleton! [Video]Happy Birthday, Kate Middleton!

Happy Birthday, Kate Middleton!. Catherine Elizabeth Middleton turns 38 years old today. Here are five things you may not have known about the Duchess of Cambridge. 1. When she first met Prince..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:53Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.