Health Emergency Declared in L.A. County Amid Announcement of 6 New Coronavirus Cases

Video Credit: KTLA - Duration: 01:51s - Published < > Embed
Los Angeles County declared a local health emergency Wednesday during a news conference in which officials confirmed six new cases of coronavirus.
