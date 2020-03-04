Massive fire in Patagonia, Argentina believed to be due to electrical failure 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:20s - Published Massive fire in Patagonia, Argentina believed to be due to electrical failure A massive fire is seen in Esquel, Patagonia, Argentina on Tuesday (March 3), which was caused by an electrical cable, according to reports. 0

