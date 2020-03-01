The ‘Big Brother Canada’ Houseguests Have A Meet And Greet 6 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:14s - Published The ‘Big Brother Canada’ Houseguests Have A Meet And Greet In this exclusive preview clip, the incoming “Big Brother Canada” houseguests get acquainted as they make themselves at home, officially kicking off season 8. Watch the season 8 premiere of “Big Brother Canada” Wednesday, Mar. 4, at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT on Global.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this @Clio_the_Leo 🌂 RT @ETCanada: WATCH: The incoming @BigBrotherCA houseguests get acquainted as they make themselves at home, officially kicking off #BBCAN8… 1 hour ago Kadianne 😃 RT @ETCanada: We've got a sneak peek at tonight's premiere episode of @BigBrotherCA 👀🔑 https://t.co/5wqKXN58gg 2 hours ago ET Canada We've got a sneak peek at tonight's premiere episode of @BigBrotherCA 👀🔑 https://t.co/5wqKXN58gg 2 hours ago