Migrant 'shot dead by Greek police' at Turkish border

Migrant 'shot dead by Greek police' at Turkish border

Migrant 'shot dead by Greek police' at Turkish border

Turkey says Greek forces killed a migrant and wounded five others but Greece says the claims are "fake news".
Greek, Turkish police fire tear gas as migrant border crisis deepens

Greek and Turkish riot police deployed on their shared border fired tear gas on Wednesday as hundreds...
Reuters - Published

Turkey claims migrant killed in Greek border clash

Greece denies a Turkish claim that a migrant was shot dead by its security forces.
BBC News - Published


Greece is 'Europe’s shield’ in migrant crisis, says EU chief von der Leyen on visit to Turkey border [Video]Greece is 'Europe’s shield’ in migrant crisis, says EU chief von der Leyen on visit to Turkey border

The EU has pledged €700 million in aid to Greece as European leaders visited the Greek-Turkish border which thousands of migrants have been trying to cross.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 04:06Published

Migrants clash with Greek police at Turkish border [Video]Migrants clash with Greek police at Turkish border

Migrants clashed with Greek police after Turkey officially declared its western borders open to those hoping to head into the European Union. Police could be seen patrolling the Greek border in..

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:50Published

