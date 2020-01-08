Global  

'I haven't touched my face in weeks...I miss it.' -Trump

'I haven't touched my face in weeks...I miss it.' -Trump

'I haven't touched my face in weeks...I miss it.' -Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday joked about not touching his face &apos;in weeks&apos; due to the spread of the coronavirus during a meeting with CEOs of major airlines at the White House.
