Megan Thee Stallion's Lawsuit Against 1501 Label Implicates J. Prince As Intimidator

Megan Thee Stallion has started using #FREEMEG and #FREETHEESTALLION hashtags on social media due to a dispute with her label 1501 Certified Entertainment.

According to Hot Girl Meg, the company is preventing her from putting out new music after she attempted to renegotiate her contract.

