Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Megan Thee Stallion's Lawsuit Against 1501 Label Implicates J. Prince As Intimidator

Megan Thee Stallion's Lawsuit Against 1501 Label Implicates J. Prince As Intimidator

Video Credit: HipHopDX - Duration: 03:03s - Published < > Embed
Megan Thee Stallion's Lawsuit Against 1501 Label Implicates J. Prince As Intimidator

Megan Thee Stallion's Lawsuit Against 1501 Label Implicates J. Prince As Intimidator

Megan Thee Stallion has started using #FREEMEG and #FREETHEESTALLION hashtags on social media due to a dispute with her label 1501 Certified Entertainment.

According to Hot Girl Meg, the company is preventing her from putting out new music after she attempted to renegotiate her contract.

Produced: Pro (Jaysn Prolifiq) https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit: CT (Clifton Tate) https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to HipHopDX on Youtube: http://bit.ly/dxsubscribe Check out more of DX here: http://www.hiphopdx.com https://twitter.com/hiphopdx https://www.facebook.com/hiphopdx http://instagram.com/hiphopdx For over 17 years, HipHopDX has been at the forefront of Hip Hop culture online, featuring over 2.7 million readers per month.

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Soriano310ms

Micheal Soriano J. Prince Addresses Megan Thee Stallion's Controversial Label Lawsuit https://t.co/kq35hT6myh 8 seconds ago

dondadapsb

prince dza ☪️ RT @DatPiff: J. Prince chimes in on the Megan Thee Stallion and label situation after his name was mentioned in the lawsuit. https://t.co/r… 11 seconds ago

TireekJ

Tireek Junior RT @TMZ: Megan Thee Stallion Sues Record Label, Gets Green Light to Release New Music https://t.co/0RhGQW9VEr 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Megan Thee Stallion Claims Her Label's Blocking New Music Over Contract Renegotiation Attempt [Video]Megan Thee Stallion Claims Her Label's Blocking New Music Over Contract Renegotiation Attempt

Megan Thee Stallion has started using #FREEMEG and #FREETHEESTALLION hashtags on social media due to a dispute with her label 1501 Certified Entertainment. According to Hot Girl Meg, the company is..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 03:12Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.