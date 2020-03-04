'It's going to be pretty close': Sanders

Global  

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:15s - Published < > Embed
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Wednesday described his opponent Joe Biden as a 'decent human being' but said he's ready to take him on in a 'neck and neck' race to clinch the Democratic nomination.
The search for a Democrat to challenge Republican U.S. President Donald Trump in the Nov.

3 election narrowed on Wednesday to a choice between Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden, who staged a comeback in voting Super Tuesday to become the undisputed flag bearer of the party's moderate wing.

Former Vice President Biden unexpectedly won at least nine of the 14 states up for grabs on Tuesday, including the major prize of Texas, and stormed ahead in the overall tally of delegates who will choose a presidential nominee at the Democratic convention in July.



Fox News Voter Analysis: Biden, Sanders emerge from Dem pack on Super Tuesday

The Democratic Primary took a dramatic turn Tuesday, with Joe Biden winning at least eight states to...
FOXNews.com - Published

Breaking down the Super Tuesday primary results

The Super Tuesday primary elections have turned the Democratic presidential race into a close two-man...
CBS News - Published


Joe Biden Wins Big On Super Tuesday, But Sanders Takes California [Video]Joe Biden Wins Big On Super Tuesday, But Sanders Takes California

As of early Wednesday morning, Joe Biden won nine states and Bernie Sanders won four. Maine was too close to call.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:00Published

Bernie Sanders Leads Texas, Joe Biden A Close Second [Video]Bernie Sanders Leads Texas, Joe Biden A Close Second

There are 228 delegates at stake in Texas.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 03:19Published

