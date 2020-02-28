Global  

Greta Thunberg slams EU over climate change bill

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:36s - Published < > Embed
Greta Thunberg slams EU over climate change bill

Greta Thunberg slams EU over climate change bill

Greta Thunberg has slammed the European Commission over a new climate change bill, which she says amounts to a 'surrender'.
