California Prop. 13 Looks To Be On Way To Defeat 7 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 00:29s - Published California Prop. 13 Looks To Be On Way To Defeat The proposition to fund school facilities is behind by nearly 600,000 votes with 90 percent of precincts reporting. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Charlene ☕🍷🌉 👑 RT @SFist: Prop 13 (the school bond measure) looks headed for defeat, Santa Clara County has two more coronavirus cases, and Bernie Sanders… 7 hours ago oaktown808fan @GavinNewsom https://t.co/quaDlFMQ8C This will always be a no until you prove you can be a good steward of our taxe… https://t.co/zbanQJWNNv 7 hours ago Jordan Staniscia ⚡️ @babisuni93 California Prop 13 (2020) looks like its failed SF Prop E looks like it passed 7 hours ago SFist Prop 13 (the school bond measure) looks headed for defeat, Santa Clara County has two more coronavirus cases, and B… https://t.co/NPwKr4yucO 8 hours ago Rodney Cox RT @SFGate: California school bond Prop. 13 looks unlikely to pass https://t.co/U6pVt6MVQv https://t.co/fPy39RcrUI 8 hours ago Dale Docken With 99% of the vote in, it looks like California voters are finally getting it. Enough for this tax and spend stat… https://t.co/6MBGWt3Dvh 9 hours ago SFGate California school bond Prop. 13 looks unlikely to pass https://t.co/U6pVt6MVQv https://t.co/fPy39RcrUI 9 hours ago Bruce Ross RT @jfenster: With 95% of votes in, #Prop13 construction bond going down 44 to 56%. And it looks like an overall bad day for local bonds an… 9 hours ago