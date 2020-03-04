Global  

California Prop. 13 Looks To Be On Way To Defeat

The proposition to fund school facilities is behind by nearly 600,000 votes with 90 percent of precincts reporting.
Tweets about this

FreshRoasters

Charlene ☕🍷🌉 👑 RT @SFist: Prop 13 (the school bond measure) looks headed for defeat, Santa Clara County has two more coronavirus cases, and Bernie Sanders… 7 hours ago

oaktown808fan

oaktown808fan @GavinNewsom https://t.co/quaDlFMQ8C This will always be a no until you prove you can be a good steward of our taxe… https://t.co/zbanQJWNNv 7 hours ago

jordanstaniscia

Jordan Staniscia ⚡️ @babisuni93 California Prop 13 (2020) looks like its failed SF Prop E looks like it passed 7 hours ago

SFist

SFist Prop 13 (the school bond measure) looks headed for defeat, Santa Clara County has two more coronavirus cases, and B… https://t.co/NPwKr4yucO 8 hours ago

ChicoBicycling

Rodney Cox RT @SFGate: California school bond Prop. 13 looks unlikely to pass https://t.co/U6pVt6MVQv https://t.co/fPy39RcrUI 8 hours ago

DaleDocken

Dale Docken With 99% of the vote in, it looks like California voters are finally getting it. Enough for this tax and spend stat… https://t.co/6MBGWt3Dvh 9 hours ago

SFGate

SFGate California school bond Prop. 13 looks unlikely to pass https://t.co/U6pVt6MVQv https://t.co/fPy39RcrUI 9 hours ago

530BruceRoss

Bruce Ross RT @jfenster: With 95% of votes in, #Prop13 construction bond going down 44 to 56%. And it looks like an overall bad day for local bonds an… 9 hours ago

