"Tommy” Star Michael Chernus Dives Into The First Season Of The CBS Drama

"Tommy" is the story of a former high-ranking NYPD officer who becomes the first female chief of police for Los Angeles (Edie Falco).

"Tommy" is the story of a former high-ranking NYPD officer who becomes the first female chief of police for Los Angeles (Edie Falco).

Equal parts political, procedural and family drama, the new CBS show comes from Paul Attanasio, the creator of "Bull" and "Homicide: Life on the Street." Actor Michael Chernus of the series passed by BUILD.

