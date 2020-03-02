Global  

LA County Reports 7 Coronavirus Cases, Declares Health Emergency

Health officials in Los Angeles County have declared a public health emergency over the novel coronavirus as six new cases were confirmed Tuesday night, raising the total number of confirmed local cases to seven.

Jake Reiner reports.
