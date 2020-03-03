Global  

Jadakiss Named His New Album, "Ignatious," In Honor Of His Late Friend, Jay "Icepick" Jackson

Jadakiss Named His New Album, 'Ignatious,' In Honor Of His Late Friend, Jay 'Icepick' Jackson

Jadakiss Named His New Album, "Ignatious," In Honor Of His Late Friend, Jay "Icepick" Jackson

Jadakiss discusses the meaning behind his album name, "Ignatius." The hip-hop artist also shares how many of the album's songs have double meanings.

BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview
