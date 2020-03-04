Global  

Bloomberg Withdraws From Race In Wake Of Super Tuesday Win For Biden

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 03:17s - Published < > Embed
Natalie Brand reports on latest developments in race for Democratic presidential nomination after Super Tuesday (3-4-2020)
SovereignNews

Sovereignnews #Bloomberg Withdraws From Race In Wake Of Super Tuesday Win For Biden #BloombergDropOut https://t.co/PeggL0uL2Q 35 minutes ago

yuuji_K1

yuuji RT @NHKWORLD_News: Bloomberg withdraws from Democratic race https://t.co/kL7z7glucI 43 minutes ago

GStein269

Georgia Stein Bloomberg withdraws from the race and commits to continuing his support for the Democratic race to beat Trump. https://t.co/PAgZHV5qDP 1 hour ago

NHKWORLD_News

NHK WORLD News Bloomberg withdraws from Democratic race https://t.co/kL7z7glucI 2 hours ago

EliteVoiceNG

Elite Voice US election: Bloomberg withdraws from presidential race, endorses Biden https://t.co/lEIR0X1S1I https://t.co/8uxAtVYTzq 2 hours ago

acsadvice

Arthur Shuter Michael Bloomberg withdraws from the Presidential race and backs Joe Biden. 2 hours ago

imshukla078

shivanshu shukla RT @ANI: USA: Mike Bloomberg (file pic) withdraws from Presidential race; endorses Joe Biden. https://t.co/8kXRPJIFAT 3 hours ago

mareacaspica

Andrei Mihai Michael Bloomberg withdraws from the presidential race after spending $500 million. Or as I like to think of it, 0.84% of his net worth. 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

How Biden Could End Bernie's Run [Video]How Biden Could End Bernie's Run

Joe Biden's Super Tuesday performance significantly weakened Bernie Sanders. A Biden win in Michigan could break Sanders campaign beyond repair. Michigan may break him. Sanders miraculously won..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:48Published

Bernie Rages After Super Tuesday Drubbing [Video]Bernie Rages After Super Tuesday Drubbing

Sen. Bernie Sanders was humiliated during Super Tuesday. He won just four out of 14 nominating contests. His time as frontrunner is clearly over. During a press conference held the day after the..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:47Published

