Comic Cons Amid Coronavirus: Health Fears May Impact Future Gatherings 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:41s - Published Comic Cons Amid Coronavirus: Health Fears May Impact Future Gatherings Seattle's Emerald City Comic Con is still scheduled for March, and it's expected to draw 100,000 people.

Philip Shook Comic Cons Amid Coronavirus: Health Fears May Impact Future Gatherings https://t.co/uNLGY8drRy via @newsy 2 days ago Francis Spicabia RT @thevaldorazio: I think the problem with Emerald City Comic Con in Seattle still being held in the wake of the coronavirus is that if a… 4 days ago Val D'Orazio I think the problem with Emerald City Comic Con in Seattle still being held in the wake of the coronavirus is that… https://t.co/XcfMUE3zPf 4 days ago