'Volcano Live!' With Nik Wallenda

'Volcano Live!' With Nik WallendaTonight @ 8PM, right here on ABC
Nik Wallenda Successfully Completes ‘Volcano Live!’ Tightrope Walk, Plugs His Book a Ton

Nik Wallenda Successfully Completes ‘Volcano Live!’ Tightrope Walk, Plugs His Book a TonNik Wallenda had ice water in his veins while tightrope-walking in the Ring of Fire. Wallenda...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •Just Jared


‘The Masked Singer’ Pushes Nik Wallenda’s ‘Volcano Live’ Off a Tightrope in TV Ratings

‘The Masked Singer’ Pushes Nik Wallenda’s ‘Volcano Live’ Off a Tightrope in TV RatingsNik Wallenda may have successfully tightrope-walked across a friggin’ active volcano on Wednesday...
The Wrap - Published


YajairaYayiB

Yajaira Vanessa RT @lindalab: 30 minute walk across an active volcano. NIK WALLENDA BECOMES THE FIRST PERSON TO WALK A HIGHWIRE OVER AN ACTIVE VOLCANO ON… 46 minutes ago

grp273

grp27 @brneydash1987 @JoeRiley0311KAG Nik Wallenda didn't give a***about CO. 2 gas...It put a ton of money in his pock… https://t.co/6PxECa4Ecz 5 hours ago

DanielBennettNY

Daniel Bennett As if this stunt is perfectly safe with a few extra ropes. Viewers call out Wallenda for "lack of safety precaution… https://t.co/CqLSGSJAzI 8 hours ago

scenestertv

scenester.tv NIK WALLENDA BECOMES THE FIRST PERSON TO WALK A HIGHWIRE OVER AN ACTIVE VOLCANO ON “VOLCANO LIVE! WITH NIK WALLENDA” https://t.co/gU56ZGC2eg 8 hours ago

PIUpdate

Programming Insider RT @SonOfTheBronx: 📺📈 Wednesday #TVRatings: Modest Returns for ‘Volcano Live with #NikWallenda’ on ABC https://t.co/ohHWArsOyu 9 hours ago

SonOfTheBronx

Douglas Pucci 📺📈 Wednesday #TVRatings: Modest Returns for ‘Volcano Live with #NikWallenda’ on ABC https://t.co/ohHWArsOyu 9 hours ago

iamadonkee

Tom P Did anyone watch the Volcano live with Nick Wallenda and secretly wished he fell in. 🙋🏼‍♂️. I admit I was. I’m glad… https://t.co/n1qLqEflWX 9 hours ago

hawaii_isla808

hawaii isla 808 Last Night: "Volcano Live! with Nik Wallenda" crosses active volcano success in Nicaragua. anyone noticed Jesus ba… https://t.co/wKYHYxyQHM 9 hours ago


Tightrope walker Nik Wallenda crosses active volcano [Video]Tightrope walker Nik Wallenda crosses active volcano

High wire walker Nik Wallenda crossed an active volcano in Nicaragua on Wednesday, completing the trek 1,800 feet over glowing lava.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:35Published

Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks high above active volcano [Video]Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks high above active volcano

Nik Wallenda performs a death-defying stunt high above an active volcano. The daredevil took a high-wire walk across Masaya in Nicaragua. Report by Barnesj. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:53Published

