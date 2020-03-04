Global  

New James Bond Movie Postponed Amid Coronavirus Fears

New James Bond Movie Postponed Amid Coronavirus Fears&quot;No Time To Die&quot; has been postponed until November.
New James Bond movie 'No Time To Die' postponed to November amid global coronavirus fears

The release of "No Time to Die," Daniel Craig's final film as James Bond, has been postponed until...
USATODAY.com - Published

New James Bond Movie ‘No Time To Die’ Release Pushed To November 25 Because Of The Coronavirus

Daily Caller - Published


'No Time to Die' Release Date Pushed Back Due to Coronavirus [Video]'No Time to Die' Release Date Pushed Back Due to Coronavirus

'No Time to Die' Release Date Pushed Back Due to Coronavirus It is the first Hollywood film to delay worldwide premieres because of the virus. Daniel Craig's last outing as James Bond was slated to..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:00Published

Bond film No Time To Die delayed over coronavirus fears [Video]Bond film No Time To Die delayed over coronavirus fears

The release date for the next Bond film No Time To Die has been pushed back from April to November over coronavirus fears.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:32Published

