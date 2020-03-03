Global  

How Biden Could End Bernie's Run

How Biden Could End Bernie's Run

How Biden Could End Bernie's Run

Joe Biden's Super Tuesday performance significantly weakened Bernie Sanders.

A Biden win in Michigan could break Sanders campaign beyond repair.

Michigan may break him.

Sanders miraculously won Michigan in 2016, upsetting Hillary Clinton.

Sanders proved Clinton’s inability to win over white, working-class voters in the general election.

As of now, Sanders may not even win the state.
How Biden Could End Bernie's Run

Super Tuesday: Bernie Sanders wins top prize, Joe Biden surges

Super Tuesday: Bernie Sanders wins top prize, Joe Biden surgesBernie Sanders seized victory in Super Tuesday's biggest prize, California, while a resurgent Joe Biden surges
Robert Reich: Bernie Or Biden? – OpEd

As the Democratic Party's "moderate" (or shall we say "establishment") wing coalesces
