Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Outbreak: Training Session For Philadelphia Airport Employees To Be Held Later This Month

Coronavirus Outbreak: Training Session For Philadelphia Airport Employees To Be Held Later This Month

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:22s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Outbreak: Training Session For Philadelphia Airport Employees To Be Held Later This Month

Coronavirus Outbreak: Training Session For Philadelphia Airport Employees To Be Held Later This Month

The goal is to inform employees about ways to safeguard their own health and cut down on the spread of the virus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Coronavirus Outbreak: Training Session For Philadelphia Airport Employees To Be Held Later This Month

HOUR LIVE IN UPPER DARBYTOWNSHIP, JOE HOLDEN, CBS-3,"EYEWITNESS NEWS."THANK YOU SO MUCH.CORONAVIRUS IS PROMPTINGCHANGES AT PHILADELPHIAINTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AS WELL,PHILADELPHIA AREA PROJECT ONOCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTHWILL FOLD -- HOLD TRAININGSESSION FOR AIRPORT EMPLOYEESLATER THIS MONTH.CABIN CLEANERS, BAGGAGEHANDLERS OTHER EMPLOYEES WILLALL TAKE PART, THE GOAL TO




You Might Like


Tweets about this

KaylaWolofsky

Kayla Wolofsky RT @CarlosdelRio7: Coronavirus Disease #COVID19 Protecting the Public from the Current Outbreak. I will be doing this webinar tomorrow Ma… 1 day ago

nicoletta_lekka

Dr Nicoletta P. Lekka #Dancers of The Shanghai Ballet take part in a training session at a dance studio amid the #coronavirus #COVID19 ou… https://t.co/3BITk6IzGu 2 days ago

glennthewatcher

TheWatcher/ “ Dancers of The Shanghai Ballet take part in a training session at a dance studio amid the coronavirus outbreak o… https://t.co/HBwJutrMp1 2 days ago

businesscontin4

استمراريه الاعمال RT @BCTLtd: PANDEMIC PLANNING TRAINING - Following the #coronavirus outbreak, we are running two training sessions on Pandemic Planning THI… 2 days ago

BCTLtd

BC Training PANDEMIC PLANNING TRAINING - Following the #coronavirus outbreak, we are running two training sessions on Pandemic… https://t.co/SGheJHFAiR 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'No Time to Die' Release Date Pushed Back Due to Coronavirus [Video]'No Time to Die' Release Date Pushed Back Due to Coronavirus

'No Time to Die' Release Date Pushed Back Due to Coronavirus It is the first Hollywood film to delay worldwide premieres because of the virus. Daniel Craig's last outing as James Bond was slated to..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:00Published

Delaware County Schools Taking Coronavirus Threat Seriously [Video]Delaware County Schools Taking Coronavirus Threat Seriously

Joe Holden reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.