Coronavirus Outbreak: Training Session For Philadelphia Airport Employees To Be Held Later This Month now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:22s - Published Coronavirus Outbreak: Training Session For Philadelphia Airport Employees To Be Held Later This Month The goal is to inform employees about ways to safeguard their own health and cut down on the spread of the virus.

Coronavirus Outbreak: Training Session For Philadelphia Airport Employees To Be Held Later This Month HOUR LIVE IN UPPER DARBYTOWNSHIP, JOE HOLDEN, CBS-3,"EYEWITNESS NEWS."THANK YOU SO MUCH.CORONAVIRUS IS PROMPTINGCHANGES AT PHILADELPHIAINTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AS WELL,PHILADELPHIA AREA PROJECT ONOCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTHWILL FOLD -- HOLD TRAININGSESSION FOR AIRPORT EMPLOYEESLATER THIS MONTH.CABIN CLEANERS, BAGGAGEHANDLERS OTHER EMPLOYEES WILLALL TAKE PART, THE GOAL TO







