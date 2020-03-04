Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Supreme Court of the United States > 'You will pay the price': Schumer to conservative justices

'You will pay the price': Schumer to conservative justices

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:51s - Published < > Embed
'You will pay the price': Schumer to conservative justices

'You will pay the price': Schumer to conservative justices

U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday told conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices "you have released the whirlwind" if they move forward on a controversial abortion case.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

'You will pay the price': Schumer to conservative justices

U.S. Supreme Court justices appeared divided on Wednesday in a major abortion rights case, with Chief Justice John Roberts representing the potential decisive vote on a challenge to a Louisiana law that could make it harder for women to obtain the procedure.

The court, with a 5-4 conservative majority, heard arguments in an appeal by Shreveport-based abortion provider Hope Medical Group for Women seeking to invalidate the 2014 law.

The measure requires that doctors who perform abortions have a sometimes difficult-to-obtain arrangement called "admitting privileges" at a hospital within 30 miles (48 km) of the clinic.

The liberal justices, including the court's three women, appeared skeptical toward that requirement.

The conservative justices seemed more receptive.

Roberts and fellow conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh asked questions that suggested they - and perhaps other conservative justices - do not believe the Louisiana law is automatically doomed by a 2016 Supreme Court precedent that struck down similar admitting privileges restrictions in Texas.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.