Treatment Options For Angina Pectoris 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:59s - Published Treatment Options For Angina Pectoris Angina pectoris is a stable form of chest pain caused by heart disease. During episodes of angina pectoris, the heart does not receive as much blood as it needs. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this