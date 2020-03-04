Global  

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
'No Time to Die' Release Date Pushed Back Due to Coronavirus It is the first Hollywood film to delay worldwide premieres because of the virus.

Daniel Craig's last outing as James Bond was slated to reach theaters in North America on April 10.

The film will now premiere in the U.S. on November 25.

For the U.K., the movie previously had a March 31 premiere date.

It has been changed to November 12.

Publicity tours for 'No Time to Die' in Asia have recently been canceled due to the outbreak.

Restarting a marketing campaign for the film several months later will be a daunting challenge, but releasing 'No Time to Die' next month was seen as a risk.

This is due to the coronavirus expecting to affect box offices in key markets.
